FISH INDUSTRY: Stakeholders petition Assembly over Conakry-based company

By Victor Ajiromanus

Stakeholders in the fish industry , weekend, called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to constitute an immediate enquiry into what it described as harmful trade practice by a multinational company with its headquarters in Conakry, Industrielle Et Commerciale, CIC.

In a petition addressed to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, signed by Comrade Buna Ishaq of Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA), they lamented that the multinational company under the group name, SICOM GROUP has embarked on what they termed injurious practice by going directly into the retail market to sell and compete with the same middlemen who have been the off-takers of its product.

The petition reads: “This is nothing but a combination of economic exploitation and colonization of the Nigerian market in areas that are envisaged as the exclusive preserve of Nigerians going by the Local Content Act 2010 as enacted by the National Assembly.

“We write your hallowed chamber owing to the centrality of Lagos State in the entire fish and fisheries industry (first as port of landing/destination), and also because Lagos State stands to be at the receiving end of the social vices which this threat to the livelihood of many Nigerians would eventually unleash as more homes are driven into poverty -the number one precursor of insecurity.

They continued: Needless to say, this matter requires your utmost attention and swift intervention as Nigerians are being shortchanged from both ends.’