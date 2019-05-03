Firm unveils ease in financial access services in Nigeria

Esther Onyegbula

In a bid to establish easy access in financial services, a leading mobile money company, Paga, has called for structural flow in the mobile money ecosystems security agencies from across Nigeria.

The call was made at its first annual workshop, tagged “Security Organisations: What you need to know about mobile money and payment in Nigeria”.

Paga, has been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion with support from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The company has created financial access services points (Agent Network) across the length and breadth of Nigeria processing payments and making life possible for the financially excluded.

The Co-Founder and Director of Business Development, Paga, stated that the country needs clear perspective on financial payment processes. “At Paga, we constantly seek opportunities to learn and understand how payments are processed and other extraneous variables that could hinder a successful transaction.

“This security conference which will be held annually is a great opportunity for both Paga and security agencies to rub minds together and have a smooth working relationship. As a team, we are looking forward to this”.

Commenting on its benefit to businesses, President, Association of Mobile Money Agents of Nigeria, AMMAN, Victor Olojo, explained that “The security forum put together by Pagatech is a major step in the right direction. Paga as a responsible company has taken the lead in sensitising security operatives and other stakeholders on how the payment system works in Nigeria.

“More encouraging for us as an association, is that the measures taken will go a long way in correcting the many instances of harassment, intimidation and detaining of agents across the country over irregular payment issues beyond our control.”

For the Assistant superintendent Police Akinwande Ogundana, “This workshop is expository, informative and educative. It makes me understand more about the importance of mobile money operators’ in moving forward the economy of a nation like ours. The mobile money operators also enhanced the ease of doing business in the country and it made me to realize that there must be a good synergy between the operators and security agencies to enhance the safety of all Nigerians and foreigners in their businesses”.

The workshop had in attendance industry professionals such as; Victor Olojo, President AMMAN (Association of Mobile Money Agents of Nigeria), Patience Abel Kalu- EFCC (Economic and Financial crimes commission) and Assistant superintendent Police Akinwande Ogundana.