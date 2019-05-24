Firm introduces Female Security Pilot Scheme

By Evelyn Usman

A scheme known as Female Security Pilot Scheme has been introduced by Corporate Guard, where female guards would be deployed to public and private outfits as pilot drivers.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme , Head, Corporate Guard, Captain Cynthia Ojemudia, explained that the new scheme was in line with Corporate Guard’s matrix of adding value to the sector through constant innovation and changing the face of security in the country.

She also attributed the new service to the prevailing security situation in the country, which she said required everyone, both male and female to be security conscious and alert in securing themselves and their environment.

“It was informed by the prevailing security situation of the time and it is to change the face of private security in the country,” she said.

The female security pilots according to her, were skilled drivers who were trained and equipped with defence and security skills and tools. With this, she noted that security of people who use the service would not only be enhanced but guaranteed as the female pilots were “trained in security and defence driving, with a security mind and very conscious and aware of her environment.”

She added that “ they operate with the added advantage of being able to turn your car into a weapon when necessary in an emergency or threatening situation by ensuring that the passengers are safely piloted to a secured environment and out of danger and reach of their target”.

“People feel safer with women and women too are more dutiful and committed to their task.There is nothing for anyone to be afraid of seeing the faces of the pretty looking pilots behind the wheel”.

The scheme according to her, “also offers opportunities for females wishing to pursue a career in the sector as it is opened to females with school certificates and university degrees including OND and HND.

“Besides the educational qualification and other added proficiency skills, she disclosed that they are put through a two month rigorous training in security and defensive drills, including professional and security driving by the training arm of the outfit”.

She added that the service, was open to both corporate bodies and individuals requiring professional security outfit to cater for their security and safety round the clock.

As part of the safety measures, she said that the female pilots were insured while the clients were also expected to be insured as well as the vehicles, with the brand of vehicles deployed for the service ranging from either manual or automaticjeeps, SUVs, vans to buses.

“The service is budget friendly and affordable for those who really need the service and appreciate it,” Ojemudia said of the new scheme even as she assured that necessary security checks are embarked on before any trip by the operatives.