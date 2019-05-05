FINTEC tackles financial exclusion: Xpress Payments injects N6n into economy

By Olayinka Ajayi

Fintech is the future of payments and to some, that future is already here.

In a world characterized by technological evolutions across all spheres of human lives, social, economic, political, business, among others, it is not surprising that the pervasive technological evolutions have crept their way into the financial technology space in Nigeria.

The use of technology to deliver financial services and products to consumers has always been a defining factor in the evolution of finance. And with the occurrence of smart phones and tablets, you would understand the accelerated speed of this development in Nigeria.

Fintech is a rapidly growing industry as multitudes of the population are increasingly reaping the benefits of sending and receiving money without necessarily having a bank account. Nigeria, particularly, is home to some well-grounded Fintech establishments such as Interswitch, e-Tranzact and Unified Payments, among others.

However, there is still a growing concern about the rate of financial exclusion in Nigeria.

According to a report by EFLnA in 2018, 36% of Nigeria’s adult population are financially excluded, and, although that figure is an improvement on the 2016 figures which put financially excluded Nigerians at 41.6%, the desire to drive Financial Inclusion has led to the establishment of myriads of Fintech services in Nigeria. And though within their ambits, these start-ups have all contributed, in no small measure, to the Financial Inclusion drive, Xpress Payments, one of these new start-ups, stands out in a rather outstanding fashion.

In what has become a battle to satisfy the financial interests of consumers, Xpress Payments is doing well in the ever increasing Fintech space in Nigeria.

Incorporated in 2016 as a private company limited by shares with an Authorized Share Capital base of N5billion issued and fully paid up, as well as an asset base of N6billion, its services include Payment Solution, Service Provider, Transaction Switching, 3rd Party Processing, Payment Terminal Service to clients and partners, as well as a platform that provides banking services to customers where there are no sufficient initiatives or capacity to establish formal branches – Agency Banking.

Xpress Payments comes with a rather unique understanding of the needs of customers, which underlies her customer targets: Youth and Millennials. The commitment to further drive the vehicle of Financial Inclusion in Nigeria has prompted the company to extend its tentacles of services to a VAS Platform (e-cashier), Funds Disbursement Platform (XpressPayout), Account Balance View Platform (XpressView) and Agency Banking Initiative (Xpress Agent), designed particularly to widen the scope of Financial Inclusion in Nigeria.

Beyond these, the company is making achievements among which is the resounding achievement in Delta State.

At a time the state IGR needed a system that could secure, restructure and manage its funds, the solution to it was found in one of Xpress products, e-Cashier – a multi-account and multi-bank collection platform designed to enable public and private clients collect and pay funds.

In the end, Xpress Payments helped Delta to realize an increase in its revenue mobilisation and a reduction in revenue leakages.

In the same vein, the company provides cutting-edge solutions in Ogun and Oyo states. In the former, it did so with the deployment of Revenue Monitoring and Collection Platforms for Internally Generated Revenue and state-owned Tertiary Institutions using various channels. In Oyo, it employed a Collection Platform, provision of POS and a Fund Disbursement Platform.

Meanwhile, Xpress’ PTSP Operations in Nigeria, in a space of three years, have been remarkably ranked 6th in transaction value as per monthly ranking by NIBSS out of 20 other players. Currently managing POS terminals for 16 merchant acquirers, Xpress Payments also boasts of a robust, flexible and scalable transaction switching and processing platform which is designed as an open development platform, with a broader spectrum of transaction processing and retail banking task automation, to meet the contemporary payment challenges such as mobile payment, prepaid card customization, payment with use of tokens such as account, card, code, etc.

Perhaps the most obvious question is how a supposed start-up is flourishing in an already saturated Fintech Industry in Nigeria. The Managing Director of the company, Oluwadare Owolabi, provides a response.

“At the inception, few things were at the very core of our objectives: The solutions we brought to bear, which are quite essential in the consumer domain”, Owolabi said.

He went on, “We equally gave a careful thought to products and services that are not rendered by our competitors, which gave us an insightful edge into the minds and needs of the consumers.

“A fitting example is one of our products, e-cashier. This product was developed to enable public and private clients collect and pay funds, monitor what was collected from the desk of the merchant and sweep to a designated account.

“Also, a detailed study of the challenges facing the customers has been at the forefront of our concerns. The outcome of this study has prompted the establishment of Reconciliation and Settlement Platform, which has birthed a formidable team of human and technological resources, geared towards making reconciliation and settlement relatively easy for our customers.

“It is our mandate to provide top notch services to our customers. Hence, in every product that we’ve built, we ensure the availability of certain elements; customer service, close customer interaction, quality services and products among others.

“These are the things we decided to do to ensure customer retention. Customers often asked the value we are you bringing? We respond aptly: Value Added Service. In this regard, we consider the needs of the customers and upgrade our excellent service if need be. We also go a step further by bundling our services and enablement of technology to address bottlenecks within their operation.”

The feel-good story of Xpress Payment is essentially a by-product of understanding of the needs of the consumers, as well as a desire to maintain an enviable level of flexibility and simplicity of products and services rolled out to consumers. This point was well emphasized by Oluwatoyin Albert, the Group Head, Switching and Terminal Services. In her words;

“it is not enough to consistently roll out products. There must be a need to suit the processes and requirements of the client, hence the need to display a healthy dose of flexibility.Flexibility allows you the room to customize your products and services to appeal to the taste of the client. When You make simplicity your watchword, you are concomitantlyensuring smarter living. And that is what we are all about at Xpress payments.

“In the line of service delivery, especially as it relates to simplifying our services, we are absolutely on track. In the process of rolling out a product we have made it a point of duty to adopt the simplest patterns possible without reducing the quality of the said product.”

It might still be early days, but Xpress Payments is already making waves. it would be interesting to see what innovative products and services the organization have in their arsenal, and how these can help to bridge the divide between financial inclusion and exclusion in Africa’s most populous nation.