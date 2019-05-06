Fidelity Bank’s savings promo creates 77 millionaires

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FIDELITY Bank Plc, in a bid to drive financial inclusion, has given out N110 million cash prizes and 108 consolation prizes to 167 winners in its ‘Get Alert in Millions’(GAIM) promo season-3.

The bank has used the promo to create 77 millionaires since October last year when it commenced the exercise.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, disclosed this at the final monthly and bi-monthly draw of the promo in Lagos.

Represented by Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Fidelity Bank, Chijioke Ugochukwu, Nnamdi said: “Based on our monthly and bi-monthly draws conducted, 152 winners had emerged and we had given out N79 million before now and several consolation prizes. We had also given out airtime of N5.261 million and 3, 803 customers to be precise benefitted from this instant rewards and today in this final draw we shall be giving out the sum of N31 million to 15 customers. Today, winners would emerge for N1 million, N2 million and for the first time in GAIM 3 draw, a winner will emerge for N10 million. “Upon conclusion of today’s draw, it would be a great joy for Fidelity Bank because we would have given out cash of N110 million and 108 consolation prizes of television sets, refrigerators and generators, separate from instant gifts I talked about earlier.”

The grand prize of N10 million was won by John Silus Poubo, a seaman in Port-Harcourt. In the monthly draw, winners of N2 million were Akpamgbo Stella (Lagos), Dokpesi Aleakhue and Okoye Ndubuisi (South South). For the bi-monthly draw, Ibenegbu Kingsley and Otubelu Uchechukwu emerged winners of N3 million each.