FG to take reading culture campaign to motor parks, schools

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE Federal Government through the National Library Commission, has concluded plans to take the campaign for mass literacy and revival of reading culture to motor parks, hospitals and schools across the country.

National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Aina, made this known during the 2019 readership promotion campaign on the theme: Reviving moribund culture of reading in Nigeria for sustainable national development, in Enugu.

He disclosed that the campaign, over the years, was focused on children and youths in primary and secondary schools by way of sensitising, informing and educating them on reading culture.

Professor Aina, who was represented by Mr. Odigba Abel, disclosed that this year’s campaign would be taken to motor parks across the nation.

According to him, “today, the readership promotion campaign is also simul-taneously taking place in Imo, Plateau and Abia.

“The objectives of the campaign are to encourage reading among Nigerians by way of promoting availability of good reading materials to Nigerians and collectively seeking solution to address identified obstacles to reading culture in Nigeria.”