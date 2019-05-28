FG to generate 20m jobs

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA- Federal Government says it will generate about 20 million jobs from four key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah who disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on strategies for job creation by the federal government, organized by Industrial Training Fund ITF yesterday in Abuja, noted that it further strengthened the drive to curtail the country’s rising unemployment by creating jobs and providing employable skills for the teeming youths, through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

Enelamah who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Edet Sunday said his ministry had already charged the fund to come up with revolutionary multi-faceted job wealth creation strategies that would lead to a lasting solution to the hydra-headed problem of unemployment in the country.

According to him, “In order to sustain and build on the successes recorded in this regard in the first tenure of Mr President, we are articulating and strategising with a renewed impetus towards combating the twin evils of unemployment and insecurity.”

He said: ”I am glad to inform this distinguished audience that the ITF has done justice to the task assigned to them.

“From the report I have received, the ITF has been able to propose pragmatic strategies that within tenure of the next level, will generate about 20 million jobs from four key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

These key sectors are the agriculture, construction, transport and the services sectors. The report, which is to be presented to us shortly by the ITF Director-General, forms the crux of this meeting.

“The meeting will be expected to examine all the aspects of the report with a view to dissecting all the recommendations therein and proffering additional strategies and action plan that will lead to jobs for all Nigerians.”

Earlier, the Director General/Chief Executive, ITF, Mr. Joseph Ari, lamented that unemployment had resulted in “needless incidences of violence, criminality and social vices perpetrated by persons that ordinarily should be contributing significantly to the development of our dear nation.”

Ari however, out that there had been visible evidences of the federal government’s efforts to get Nigerians engaged from initiatives including social Investment programmes as N-Power, trader-moni, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF) as well numerous skills acquisition programmes being implemented by ITF and other agencies.

“The federal government has done enough to be applauded,” he said.

According to Ari, the fund has equipped over 450,000 Nigerians with life skills and empowered all the beneficiaries with start-up packs within the last two years.

He added that over 80 per cent of the number is currently earning sustainable livelihoods in either paid employment or are successful entrepreneurs who are employing others.

