FG set to issue N15bn Green Bond

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government is set to undertake a second issuance; a Series II Green Bond of up to N15 billion., the Debt Management Office (DMO) , has announced.

DMO said.in a statement, Sunday, that the fresh issuance would be following the successful debut Green Bond Issuance of N10.69 billion in December 2017 – by which Nigeria became the first African country to issue a Green Bond –

“To ensure the success of the Series II Green Bond (“the Offer”), the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Environment and the Debt Management Office (“DMO”) will be engaging investors at respective Roadshows in Lagos and Abuja on May 27, 2019 and May 28, 2019.

“The Series II Green Bond issuance is a further demonstration of the FGN’s commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 20% (unconditionally) by 2030, as outlined under the Paris Agreement signed on September 21, 2016.

” Through the Offer, the FGN seeks to raise N15 billion to finance projects with green credentials. These eligible green projects can be classified under three (3) themes within the green bond framework, namely: renewable energy, afforestation, and transportation,” the.DMO said.

Moody’s Investors Service has assigned a GB1 (Excellent) Green Bond Assessment to the Offer, the Offi e added.

The DMO it was working with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Capital Assets Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited as Financial Advisers/Issuing Houses to the Offer.