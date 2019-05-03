FG reassures operators in tourism, transport sectors

The Federal Government has reassured operators in the tourism and transport sectors of an enabling environment to further boost the sector.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, stated this while declaring open the 2019 Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo on Monday in Abuja.

The theme for the two-day summit is: Tourism and Transportation Interdependence for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.

It was organised by the Institute of Tourism Professionals, ITP, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the tourism and transport industry in the country.

Mustapha, represented by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, said the theme of the Summit was apt, adding that the synergy between the two sectors was desired more now than ever.

“From available records globally, there are so much that countries can benefit from the sectors particularly as a source of foreign exchange, employment, income generation, infrastructure development and many others.

“This explains why Nigeria should key into tourism and transportation in its economic and social agenda. To achieve success, both government and private sector must partner in the sectors.

“In this expo, I urge participants to dialogue and showcase products and services in the industries with the view to repositioning the sector for optimal performance.

“However, government will continue to give policy direction and guidelines and provide enabling environment for the industries to thrive.

“Also, tourism institutions should effectively deliver the advantages in the industry by creating awareness and understanding of the benefits to the country and enhancing institutional capacity, tourism products, development, facilitation, promotion and marketing with the view to making Nigeria a preferred destination among Nigerians.

“Upgrade of infrastructure in rail, aviation, water and others, are all efforts of the government to reposition the transport and tourism sector for inclusive economic development,” Mustapha said.

In his good will message, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture said that the theme for the summit demonstrated the positions tourism and transportation occupy in the economy.

According to Mohammed who was represented by the Director of Domestic Tourism in the Ministry, Mrs Opakiriti Nzobiwu, the connectivity can help in development and marketing of tourism.

“In the past, the main goal of transportation was to move from one place to another, but today, such means of transportation are attraction themselves.

“Thus, transportation must be safe, affordable and reliable,” Mohammed said.

Mr Folorunsho Coker, Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, said the agency was delighted because of the synergy.

Coker, represented by Mrs Adamma Afanga, the Director of Legal in the corporation, said NDTC was trying to make Nigerians know that tourism is life.

“It affects all facets of Nigerians. We are trying to package tourism with `Tour Nigeria’ by promoting and encouraging citizens to travel round the country to appreciate the beauty of the country.

“But without transportation, there will be no proper tourism. I would like the communique from this summit to be taken to presidency; let it count in policy formation and implementation,” she stressed”.

Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, the National President of IPT, said the summit and the expo, aimed at bringing together all players in the tourism and transportation industries.

According to him, “This is to offer a conducive avenue for expert and policy makers in conjunction with key players and players and operators in the industry to brainstorm on the interconnectedness between transportation and tourism.”