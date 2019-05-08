FG promises to increase investments in space science

By Emmanuel Elebeke.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu says the Federal Government will increase investment in space science technology because of its tremendous benefit to the nation.

Onu disclosed this during the commissioning ceremony of the Astronomy Observatory Complex of the Centre for Basic Space Science, in Ebirimiri, Agu Umakashi, Nsukka, Enugu State.

He said the Centre for Basic Science is keying into Astronomy which will enhance the growth of gross domestic product, GDP, in areas such as medicine, manufacturing, education, agriculture and communication.

In a statement Monday, the minister said that the Federal Government’s decision to accord priority to space science development was to improve the quality of life of Nigerians, adding that space science technology will boost telemedicine, agriculture and manufacturing among others.

Onu also called on the private sector to take advantage of the products coming out from the research centres for commercialisation.

He enumerated the importance of space science technology in the development of the Nigerian economy, to include ensuring improvement of everyday life of an average Nigerian.

He explained that through commercialisation of research findings, new products and services would be created for consumption by the Nigerian public and the world at large.