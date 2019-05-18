FG has credible evidence that the PDP, Atiku want to destabilise Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin – The federal government has said that it has credible evidence that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s presidential candidate Alh Atiku Abubakar are doing everything possible to sabotage the current administration generally overheat the polity and make Nigeria ungovernable.

Minister of Information and culture, Alh Lai Mohammed said this Saturday in his Oro country home in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state during the annual twelfth Ramadan lecture.

According to him, “Our interventions are based on credible evidence, and no government with the kind of evidence that we have, of plans to subvert the power of the state, attack the nation’s economic live wire and generally unleash mayhem on the polity, will keep quiet.

“The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise. ”

Lai Mohammed noted that ,”Since our intervention, pseudo and partisan analysts have teamed up with the spokesmen for the main opposition party and its presidential candidate to either exhibit their ignorance or to engage in red herring and name calling.”,stressing that” We are neither distracted nor dissuaded.

Lai Mohammed recalled,”As you are aware, a few days ago we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the PDP and it’s presidential candidate are doing everything possible to sabotage the

Buhari Administration, generally overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable.

” Of course you are aware of similar alarms that have been raised by the police, the military and the DSS.

The minister therefore seized the opportunity of the ongoing Ramadan and called on Nigerians across religion divides to pray for peace and unity of the country.

He said,”I make this request against the background of those who are daily plotting to exploit our national fault lines of religion and ethnicity, those who masquerade as democrats but can’t take electoral defeat, those who will not hesitate to collude with anti-democratic forces and deadenders to fan the embers of violence in the country and those who have elevated their personal ambition over and above our survival as a nation. ”

He nevertheless thanked all Nigerians for their support and prayers for the Buhari Administration, and urged them not to relent, especially in the run up to the May 29th inauguration of Mr President.