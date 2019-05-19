FG disburses N12.7bn to 3 health agencies – Minister

…as NHIS gets N6.5bn, NPHCDA N5.8bn, NCDC N327m

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Federal Government has disbursed a total sum of N12.7 billion to three health agencies as part of the N55bn Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, BHCPF, in the 2018 budget.

Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja yesterday.

He said the benefiting health agencies; namely, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) received the sum of N6.5bn, N5.8bn, and N327m respectively through their TSA accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the weekend.

He said, “It is my pleasure to inform Nigerians and our partners that the sum of N12.7bn was disbursed into the NHIS, NPHCDA and NCDC TSA accounts at the CBN.

“The specific sums are as follows: NHIS – N6.5bn (50% of available resources) NPHCDA – N5.8bn (45%) NCDC – N327m (2.5%).”

According to him, the transfer marks an important step in the implementation of the BHCPF program aimed at improving how health care is financed and delivered in Nigeria.

Adewole added, “In the coming days, we will work with the NPHCDA and NHIS to ensure the funds are disbursed into account of States that have been set up at CBN

“We are conscious of the enormous implementation challenges ahead. 22 States have so far demonstrated interest.

“Baseline assessments, state and facility level training and a performance management system all have to be in place in the next couple of months.”