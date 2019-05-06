Breaking News
FG blocks govs from monopolising LG Allocations : I can’t Speak on it now, NGF’s Spokesperson

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Head, Media and Public Affairs of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, Monday declined comments on the position of the federal government to stop the State Governors from monopolizing local governments funds.

From the left, Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; Governor Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State; Governor Mustapher Belo of Niger State; Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and other members of the Nigeruan Governor Forum during the audience the President had with members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 27/11/2017

When asked by Vanguard to comment on the federal government’s decision to outlaw the meddling of states into council allocations, Barkindo said that he will only speak on issues that have been presented by the forum which must have been discussed by the NGF and a position taken.

Barkindo said, ” I cannot comment on the matter especially as it has not been discussed by the NGF, I can only comment on what has been discussed by the governors and by extension, the NGF. You can please the Press Secretaries of governors for any reaction on this matter. Thank you.”

Efforts to reach the NGF Director- General, Asishana Okauru to speak on the matter however proved abortive.

 

