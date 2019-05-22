FG appoints Dadi-Mamud as new NIS Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. John Dadi-Mamud as the new Director/Chief Executive of the National Institute for Sports (NIS).

A letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation states that the appointment of the former NIS Deputy Director is for an initial term of four years.

Fifty-three-year old Dadi-Mamud hails from Kogi and attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He has a Doctorate degree in Exercise and Sports Science and a Masters’ degree in Exercise Physiology.

A statement by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister for Sports, Solomon Dalung, said Dadi-Mamud had served in various capacities in the institute.

The new NIS Director was the former Acting Director NIS and Coordinator, Academic programmes.

He was also NIS Head of Research Department and Secretary of the Swimming Association, Lokoja.

He also lectures as a part-time lecturer at the Arabic Teachers College, Kano.

His appointment is with effect from May 14, taking over from Dr Chukwudi Eke whose tenure expired on May 10.

The National Institute for Sports is a research and training institute for sports in Nigeria. (NAN)