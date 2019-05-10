FG achieves cumulative deepwater output of 3.2bn barrels— DPR

By Sebastine Obasi, in Texas

Nigeria has achieved a cumulative deepwater oil production of 3.2 billion barrels as at December 2018, with deepwater operations accounting for 40 percent of the nation’s total oil production.

Director of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Ladan Mordecai, stated this at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, taking place in Houston, Texas, during a session organized by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN.

Mordecai who was represented by Deputy Director, Upstream, Enorense Amadasu, said: “Currently, total production is 2.1 million barrels of oil per day (bpod) while deepwater production is 850,000bopd, representing 40.47 percent of the total production. Cumulative deepwater production as at December 2018 is 3.2 billion barrels.”

READ ALSO:

According to Mordecai, Nigeria has 83 deepwater oil and gas blocks out of which 30 have been awarded. Eight blocks out of the 30, are said to be oil mining leases (OMLs) that have begun production, while 53 open blocks are yet to be awarded. He listed some of the deepwater fields to include, Bonga field, oil mining lease, OML118, Akpo field, OML 130, Agbami field, OML 127/128, Abo field, OML, 125, Erha, OML 133.

He stated: “Successful progress has been made in growing Nigeria reserves and production from the development of deep offshore hydrocarbons since 2003. Technology has been the key enabler in converting resources into economical reserves. There abound ample opportunities to realize accelerated revenues and sustained investment in maturation of more than 40 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources presently untapped in Nigeria deep offshore area.

“DPR as a regulator, working with other stakeholders including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), decided to go into deep water, when the inland and the offshore were already saturated. The only way to do that was to come up with Production Sharing Contract (PSC) agreement, and that was how 83 blocks were mapped in Nigeria deep water and 30 of the blocks was awarded. Eight of the blocks were awarded in 1993, eight in 2000 and other 14 in 2015.”