‘Female pastor aided escape of cultist that killed my son’

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—A 63-year-old native of Afaha Nsit community, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udoma Akpan, has cried out for justice over the death of his son, 35-year-old Udoma Ubom, supposedly killed by members of a cult group.

Akpan, who spoke to NDV, named the cult leader that led others to kill his son, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, and father of three children with a dagger at about 9.30p.m. on the eve of the just-concluded governorship and House of Assembly polls.

He explained that Intelligence Response Team, IRT, of the Inspector-General of Police from Abuja had successfully trailed the kingpin to his hideout in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, but that a female pastor, his lover, harboured him and helped him to escape through the back door.

Pastor alleges sexual assault

NDV, however, learned that the female pastor, few weeks ago, petitioned the IGP, alleging that IRT officers sexually assaulted her.

She had told reporters how the IG’s Intelligence Response Team had humiliated and brutalised her, saying: “I want the Inspector-General of Police to look into the matter and ensure that justice.”

The woman said she did not know the mission of IRT in her house, as they did not tell her until somebody told her that it was over a murder case.

“It was not until I was thrown into detention at B-Division at Ewet Housing Estate that I saw on the charge board ‘robbery and kidnapping’ against my name,” she asserted.

She’s lying— Akpan

Mr. Akpan, who debunked her claim, said: “Many people witnessed and testified that they saw the suspect used dagger to kill my son.

“Security agents have arrested about seven of them involved in the killing, but the pastor is telling lies that the IRT from Abuja dragged her naked and tried to rape her.

“I accompanied the IRT from Abuja who came to arrest the key suspect that killed my son at his hideout on April 13. The Police team arrived at the place after tracking the suspect to the woman’s house. On sighting the Police Hilux van, the woman rushed and locked her gate.

“When she later started shouting ‘armed robbers,’ ‘armed robbers,’ the Police team blew their siren to show her that it was the Police. She decided to call the police control room and later the patrol team in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government arrived at the place in response to her call.

Patrol team

“The patrol team joined to plead with her to open her gate for the IRT to continue their duty, that they are not armed robbers as she had alleged. But she still refused to open the gate.

“We did not know that the woman was trying to pave way for the suspect to escape through the back door.

“She finally opened her gate at about 1.30a.m. after the suspect had successfully escaped, whereas we arrived at her place by 10.30p.m.

“The Police officers were annoyed and decided to arrest her at that point. There was no harm done to her, no breaking of doors, roofs as she alleged.”

He appealed to IGP to compel her to produce the suspect, who is her lover or face the wrath of the law for killing an innocent young man.