FEC Valedictory session ongoing

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started exactly 11am when the President entered the council chamber and directed for the rendition of the national anthem.

Thereafter, he nominated the Minister of Environment, Sulieman Hassan to say the Muslim prayer and the Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani to say the Christian prayer, and then the press was told to leave.

Some of the Ministers arrived early for the valedictory session with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah being the first to arrive at 10:37 am, followed by the Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani.

The valedictory session has all the ministers in attendance as it is expected to be the last cabinet meeting some of them will attend under the Buhari’s administration.

As the President takes oath of office for his second tenure on May 29, it is not yet certain if any of the current ministers will make the next FEC as the President has kept that to himself.