FCT Police begin probe of destruction of Zuba Police & FRSC Observation Posts

The FCT Police Command has condemned the unfortunate activities of some hoodlums in the early hours of Thursday that resulted in the obstruction of vehicular movement, vandalising and burning down of observation posts belonging to the Police and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) at Zuba.

The Police said that on 23rd May, 2019 at about 8am one motorcyclist identified as Salisu Hamidu 32 years riding his motorcycle on high speed, in an attempt to manoeuvre his way through vehicles parked by police officers on stop and check duties, swerved his bike into an oncoming car, that is yet to be identified, and was knocked down leaving him with some injuries.

When notified about the incident, policemen who mobilized to the scene in collaboration with some sympathizers moved the victim to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

A statement last night by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman of FCT Command said.

Recall that some miscreants took advantage of the situation to attack police operatives on their legitimate duty and set observation posts belonging to the Police and FRSC on fire; as a result of which four vehicles parked within the premises were also burnt.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma who in company of some senior Police officers visited the scene of incident at about 930am to assess the situation and ensure normalcy was restored to the area, has ordered discreet investigation that will lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous act to serve as a deterrent to others.

The road has since been opened for vehicular movement and members of the public are enjoined to go about their legitimate activities as calm has been restored to the vicinity.

Recall that there was confusion in the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday after an angry mob set a police post and four patrol vehicles ablaze over alleged police brutality.

The mob, consisting mainly of motorcyclists and hoodlums numbering over 200, burnt tyres on the Madalla-Zuba end of the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The rampaging mob also threw stones and pebbles at police personnel in sight.

Their action disrupted human and vehicular movement on the expressway from around 8am to 10am when police reinforcements arrived and brought the situation under control.