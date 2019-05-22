FCET Umunze: Bankers, scholars seek end to unemployment

Scholars from different academic institutions and officials of Afrexim Bank, Cairo, Egypt converged recently on the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State to explore practical ways of generating employment through Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The 5-day conference was organised by the School of Business Education of the College under the Deanship of Dr Dave Okoli to stem the tide of unemployment in the country.

Declaring the conference open, the Provost, FCE(T) Umunze, Dr Tessy Okoli, said the theme of the conference, “Employment Generation Through Small and medium Scale Enterprises for Development of the Nigerian Economy”, was highly relevant in the face of biting unemployment in the country.

She described as cheerless the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the increase in unemployment in the third quarter of 2018 and called for practical ways of creating more job opportunities.

She commended the President and Chairman, Board of Directors, Afrexim Bank, Cairo, Egypt, Prof Benedict Oramah for partnering with the school, and expressed hope that the synergy would yield desired results.

The President, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afrexim Bank, Cairo Egypt, Prof Benedict Oramah, who was represented at the conference by the Regional Chief Operating Officer, Anglophone West Africa, of the African Export Import Bank, Abdoulaye Kone, gave the assurance that Afrexim Bank would generate significant developmental impact by supporting the development of SMEs in Africa.

Kone noted that finance does not power entrepreneurial drive but a vision and the determination to surmount the many odds that line the path to success.

“Here lies the dilemma of most entrepreneurs who keep waiting for finance to transform their ideas. Truth is that they hardly get that and often in frustration give up, which is why the entire economic landscape is replete with various abandoned projects by entrepreneurs who failed to transform their ideas before seeking financing to transform their businesses,” he said.

While commending the organisers of the workshop, Kone further explained that SMEs comprise 80% to 90% of formal sector enterprises in Africa, generate up to 70% of employment and 30% of GDP on the African continent. He described SME development as a critical enabler for Afrexim Bank’s intra-Africa trade and export development objectives

He further explained that notwithstanding the contributions of SMEs to the continent’s economic landscape, when compared to the potentials, the full force of SMEs was yet to be unleashed to transform the African continent economically even as he maintained

that SMEs were still plagued by lack of access to financing, lack of technical and managerial skills, unfavourable policy environment, limited access to trade and regulatory information, among others.

Also present at the event was the Manager, Trade Finance, Anglophone, West Africa, Remmy Nwachukwu.

In his speech, the Dean, School of Business Education, Dr Dave Okoli, noted that the conference was organised to expose the staff and students of the institution to the vast opportunities offered by small and medium scale enterprises in job opportunities and wealth creation. He urged Nigerian graduates to look beyond white-collar jobs and embrace entrepreneurship for self-reliance.

The Chairman of the occasion, who is also the College Deputy Provost, Dr Christopher Ugwuogo commended the organisers for taking practical steps to stimulating interest in small and medium scale enterprise. He added that such step would help in creating employment opportunities, and as well encourage entrepreneurship among youths and graduates in the country.

While delivering his paper, “Employment Generation through Small and Medium Scale Enterprise for Sustainable Development of Nigerian Economy”, the immediate past Provost of the College, Prof Josephat Ogbuagu, identified the constraints of vocational education. He, however, decried the dearth of business management concepts and entrepreneurial skills development in the curriculum of schools.

According to him, the inadequate preparations of the students for the industry usually contributed to their lack of interest in entrepreneurship and job creation.

Prof Ogbuagu urged the government to display the political will to faithfully implement the noble policy statements that had been well articulated in relevant documents, especially on adequate funding of the education sector, particularly the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (STVET) to provide and up-grade needed facilities like workshops, laboratories, demonstration farms, modern equipment; recruit, train and retrain personnel including qualified and innovative artisans to teach practical and skill acquisition in schools.

“There is the need for our technical institutions to establish good relationship and linkages with similar institutions abroad as this would promote cross – fertilization of ideas and enhance technology transfer,” he opined.

In his paper, “Acquisition of Skills in Science, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (STVET) for a Knowledge-based Economy in Nigeria: Status, Constraints and the way Forward”, Dr Marcellinus Anaekwe of the Department of Science Education, National Open University of Nigeria, observed the misconception about the purpose of TVET in the Nigerian society.

Anaekwe explained that TVET was viewed with utter disdain as the pre-occupation of people who could only make use of their hands and not the brain.

“Evidence abound to show that TVET are very much still neglected in the aspect of adequate funding, personnel, modern facilities and staff motivation,” he said.