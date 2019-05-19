Fayemi presents staff of office to new Ekiti monarch

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has presented the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to the new Alaaye of Oke Ayedun Ekiti, Oba Olufemi Aribisala.

Performing the official presentation to the new monarch at Oke Ayedun in Ikole Local Government Area, Fayemi called on the traditional institution to partner his administration in ensuring better standard of living for the people.

He said that his administration was passionate about carrying out meaningful programmes that would have direct impact on the people.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor charged the new royal father to work harmoniously with his people to accelerate the rate of development of Oke-Ayedun community.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant (media), Odunayo Ogunmola on Sunday, said the process of selecting a new Alaaye was consequent upon the demise of the last occupant of the throne, Oba Jacob Fatunase Ala, on 22nd March, 2018.

The governor explained that the selection and enthronement of Oba Aribisala was in accordance with Paragraph 1, Section 8 of the Chiefs Edict of 1984, as amended in 1991 which was further amended as Ekiti State Chiefs Law in 2010.

Noting that the selection of Oba Aribisala was devoid of political coloration and influence, Fayemi reminded the new king that his position demands considerable diligence, sacrifice, initiatives and perseverance.

The governor appealed to the people of the community to demonstrate the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose by supporting and cooperating with the monarch.

Fayemi urged the people of the community to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the community, admitting that government could not sufficiently satisfy all the needs and aspirations of the people due to its limited resources.

Commending the roles of royal fathers across the state in the sustenance of peace and stability in their domains, Fayemi implored them to display high sense of responsibility and sincerity in carrying their subjects along when taking decisions that had to do with their welfare.

Fayemi also seized the opportunity to call on all Ekitis both at home and Diaspora to partner his administration in its drive to restore the values of the people of the state.

He reiterated his commitment to implementing his cardinal programmes of social investment, knowledge economy, infrastructure and industrial development, agricultural and rural development.

In his acceptance speech, the new monarch promised to work with all his strength and intellect to surpass the achievements of his predecessors.

Oba Aribisala called on those aggrieved to sheathe their swords and join hands with him to move the community forward in the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

Earlier in his address, the Coordinating Director of Ikole Local Government, Mr Gabriel Fasanmi, disclosed that five out of the six kingmakers voted in favour of Oba Aribisala.

He added that out of Usinola and Ilero ruling houses in Oke Ayedun, the chieftaincy declaration clearly stated that the next ruling house is Ilero ruling house where Oba Aribisala Olufemi came from.

Also in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Adeniyi Familoni, revealed that the selection process of Alaaye was keenly monitored in accordance with the extant laws and traditional rites of the people of Oke Ayedun.

Familoni implored the traditional institution in the state to always carry their subjects along in decision making.