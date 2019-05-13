Farmcrowdy partners Best Foods to improve livestock value chain

By Morenike Taire

An online agro-commodity aggregator, Farmcrowdy Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Agribusiness Company, Best Foods Livestock and Poultry Limited to develop an improved lovestock value chain.

According to details of the partnership made available to Vanguard, Farmcrowdy Group will consolidate its financial, technology, sales and marketing resources to increase the go-to-market efforts of Best Foods with Farmgate Africa.

The partnership will also work towards specifically improving the livestock value chain across the nation through Farmcrowdy’s production. This will also improve the quality of meat production and processing practices in alignment with international standards and eliminating the need for the importation of processed meat in Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Farmcrowdy Group (FCG), said: “ We are going into this relationship with Best Foods for the long haul, to improve how Nigerians access quality beef. This relationship will see all partners work together to raise quality cattle, process and sell quality beef to major buyers around the country.”

The Chairman of Best Foods Group, Emmanuel Ijewere, said the partnership will create easy access to funds that will be used to establish the best meat processing practices in Nigeria utilized around the globe.

On his part, Managing Director of Farmgate Africa, Kenneth Obiajulu, stressed the importance of the partnership, stating that it will enable Farmgate to meet widening demand from a host of strategic key accounts, including modern retail facilities, restaurants, international hotel chains, schools and caterers, for healthy and traceable meat.