Farmcrowdy bags ‘2019 UNIDO Int’l Agribusiness award

By Chris Onuoha

Nigeria’s first Digital Agriculture Company, Farmcrowdy has received the Disruptive Innovation in Agribusiness Award granted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) held on Wednesday May 15, in Rome, Italy.

This achievement under the framework of the International Award 2019 “Innovative Ideas and Technologies in Agribusiness” identifies businesses and ideas that could lead to social, environmental and economic improvements if implemented in developing countries. It also offers these innovations an opportunity at the international level to highlight and promote new solutions for building and sustaining food security and safety requirements in developing countries.

The award also precedes an earlier recognition at the “Next Bulls Awards” in the month of May, organized by the Nigerian Stock Exchange and BusinessDay, for its market leadership and potential to list on the Stock Exchange in the future. The company was further recognised for its innovation, growth trajectory, market dominance, and brand authenticity. It also celebrates private, indigenous companies with the potential of investment once listed publicly.

Speaking at the event, Onyeka Akumah, Group CEO and Founder of Farmcrowdy Group says “Both of these awards are confirmation of our over two years of consistent hard work, transforming agriculture in Nigeria. We believe this is only the beginning for Farmcrowdy and we are encouraged to do more.’’