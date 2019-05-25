Falz to host over 10,000 fans at his ‘The Falz Experience II’ concert

By ayo onikoyi

Internationally-acclaimed Nigerian entertainer Falz has announced he’s hosting the second edition of his headline concert, The Falz Experience.

The five-hour live concert will feature performances by Falz with support from friends of the artiste including Simi, Ycee among others to the delight of over 10,000 fans at Eko Convention Center on June 8, 2019.

The maiden edition of the show, which reportedly gulped a whooping sum of N300 million, elevated the concert experience in Nigeria and the follow-up edition promises to be even more groundbreaking.

Speaking on why he’s putting the fans at the centre of this edition, Falz said,m“My fans are the core of my career. I am nothing without their love and support and that’s why I’m putting the Falz Experience together, just for them. I would love to get ideas and comments from them on how we can make The Falz Experience bigger and better, The idea behind The Falz Experience 2 is to bring all their thoughts together to build a fantastic show. It’s a music concert that will incorporate different elements of my art, with support from the many colleagues I have collaborated with and of course, my fans.”

Falz (real name Folarin Falana) is a law graduate from the University of Reading whose career began in secondary school when he, along with friends, established a musical group called ‘The School Boys’.

Years down the line, Falz has more than proved himself as not only a talented artiste but one with versatility. Singles such as Something Light, Soft Work, Karishika, Wehdone Sir, Bad Gang, Soldier amongst others and a critically acclaimed album, Moral Instruction, have earned him not only organic airplay but have helped carve a niche in the Nigerian entertainment industry.