Explosion averted as petrol tanker somersaults in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A near explosion was averted, yesterday, at Oke-Afa, Isolo area of Lagos State, after a tanker loaded with combustive substance, somersaulted, spilling its content.

The incident occurred at about 4:50 pm, with its cause attributed to bad road.

Driver of the tanker with an undisclosed identity left the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, depot around Daleko, in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, after loading, heading outward Ejigbo, when the tanker fell on reaching a bad spot close to Oke-Afa bridge.

Vehicles heading outward Ikotun, Ejigbo, Jakande Estate and other areas around the axis were diverted by residents to avert fire out break.

The diversion caused a hitch in the free flow of traffic, with commuters stranded, as some commercial vehicles asked passengers to alight, having stayed in the traffic for long without any movement.

At the Cele end, commuters, who were returning from their places of work, especially those heading inward Oke-Afa, were also stranded as there were no commercial buses nor tricycles to convey them.

Commercial motorbikes were the only alternative means to convey stranded passengers, though there were not many of them at Cele bus-stop. Unfortunately, committers had to pay more than the usual fare, due to the hike in the fare by commercial motorcyclists.

When Vanguard arrived the scene, some of the onlookers claimed they had contacted the Fire Service station at Toyota, along Oshodi/Apapa expressway, immediately the incident occurred but that they were yet to arrive.

Vanguard, however, gathered that a fire service vehicle heading to the scene was trapped in the traffic that had stretched to Isolo, along Oshodi/Apapa expressway.

When Vanguard contacted the Lagos State Fire Service Chief Public Affairs Officer, Bola Ajao, she said Isolo Fire Service station had been contacted to address the situation