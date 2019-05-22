Experts charge young muslim women at ‘DARETOINSPIRE’ to make effective use of technology

It was a mind-blowing experience at the 3rd edition of Dare to Inspire (DTI) Mentoring Session where young Muslim women gathered to learn from leading business women and industry experts on how technology and digitization is shaping our future.

The event which took place at the Laroche Leadership Foundation, Gbagada had in attendance very accomplished personalities such as the Hon. Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment Lagos State, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf and renowned business strategist and CEO ThistlePraxis, Ini Abimbola amongst many others.

The theme of the 3rd edition “Muslim Women Inclusion in the Digital World” highlighted the need for young Muslim women to tap into emerging trends and opportunities available in the technology world to unlock their future potentials. The event was also packed with lots of motivational and inspirational moments for the young women.

Addressing the women, the keynote speaker, Hon. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf charged them to utilize technology in building their capacity and to adopt the e-commerce way of doing business. Speaking further, she encouraged the women not to sit in their comfort zones saying “we need not be at the top of the ladder to become good leaders”.

In her passionate speech, the main speaker at the event, Ini Abimbola delivered a presentation titled “Up-skilling and Tapping into the New Frontiers of Digital Knowledge”. In the speech, she advised the audience to begin to think of how to grow and develop and become more digital savvy. According to her, in today’s fast-changing technology landscape everyone must think beyond just obtaining certificates but should continuously learn new skills to reinvent themselves because whoever does not up-skill or re-skill shall become redundant.

As is customary, the event also featured panel discussions with question and answer sessions. The first panel session moderated by Mariam Bakre (Mory Coco) addressed “The Muslim Woman in a World of Technology and Globalisation”. The panellists which comprised Nyma Akashat-Zibiri, TV personality and Co-Host ‘Your View’ on TV Continental, Kabirah Kafidipe renowned Filmmaker, Actress and Presenter and Oyinkansola Fatima Momoh Founder, Muslimah Style Guide, advised Muslim women to make good use of the tools offered by technology and be mindful of how they use new media spaces like social media. The panellists also delivered inspirational messages about overcoming fear and not feeling overburdened by the pressure to become perfect.

The second panel session on “New Digital Emerging Jobs in the 21st Century” was moderated by Roqeebah Olaoniye. The panellists were Ini Abimbola, Sherifat Akinwonmi, IT Manager Nigeria, West and Central Africa and the duo of Tawakalt Olaniyi and Hamdalah Adetunji, both Software Developers from Andela Nigeria. They highlighted how digital can be harnessed in all spheres of business and also encouraged women to make good use of the various platforms that support women in technology to bridge gender gap in the tech space. They equally harped on the need for the women not to feel hampered or restricted by their religion or the hijab they wear but rather should strive to always deliver value in all they do.

As an annual knowledge-exchange and mentorship event between present and emerging leaders, the Convener of Dare To Inspire, Mrs Bunmi Adebimpe in her speech stated that the theme was carefully chosen to highlight the importance of technology in our world and their disruptive tendencies. In her words “The world we would live in by 2050 will be radically different from our world today due to technology and digitization. That is why technology and its impact on our lives and work is perhaps the most important discussion we should be having”.

The event came to an end with a closing speech from Zahra Abdulkareem who reiterated the importance of technology in today’s digital world and the need for the young women to imbibe skills necessary for them to flourish. She also urged participants to take the important points from the speakers and panellists in order to chart positive path for themselves. Finally, she thanked all the speakers, participants, organisers, volunteers and other stakeholders for their contribution in making the event a success.

DTI 3.0 was organised in partnership with Laroche Foundation, Andela, VPcube Studios, D’ Accubin, Impreme Studios, Fesoda Integrated Services, Superheads International Limited, Invigorate Media, Mustaeina TV, Bedouin, The Z Company, Rubbin Minds, The Umm Fariha Network, HalTV, KYBevents, DeenTalks Nigeria and ARABEL Exclusive Islamic Materials Ltd.

Official media partners include YNaija, Expoze Nigeria, Penzaarville Africa and Dotts Media House.

About Dare To Inspire

DARETOINSPIRE is an initiative designed to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women, imbuing them with the core values, knowledge and skills necessary to unlock their full potential and ultimately fulfil their life goals. Our aim is to motivate these women to be ambitious and daring by encouraging them to take on non-traditional entrepreneurial initiatives that challenge the stereotypes of society and to develop a positive attitude towards their career and business.

We believe mentoring and empowerment of young women will help us in fulfilling our mission. We have therefore developed a multi-pronged approach to educate, build the skills and inspire women to unleash their full potential.

Our FREE mentoring program are anchored by very experienced business people, leading industry experts and women role models to impart, share their experiences, success stories and discuss other contemporary topics affecting today’s young women. This repertoire of motivational themes will provide opportunities for young women to observe, interact with, and learn from outstanding established women leaders.