Ex-Works Minister, Ogunlewe dumps PDP for APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—A former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, yesterday, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He made this declaration at the APC Caucus meeting, The Mandate Movement, TMM, of Ikorodu Division, held at Chief Adenrele Olowu’s house, Igbogbo, Lagos State.

He has joined his son, Moyosore in moving from the PDP to the APC.

Speaking at the meeting, Ogunlewe said: “Nobody should expect a politician of my stature to stay in a house where some leaders are only after their selfish interests.

“What these people care about is only their selfish interests and not the interest of the party. I am tired of a party running into one problem or the other and I tell you, these people can never change.”

Ogunlewe also said he was also joining APC because he was convinced that the Party would zone the Presidency to the South-West in 2023, apart from being a better organised party.

Ogunlewe said he would not want to be left out of any arrangement to give the region the presidency in 2023.

TMM leaders, who received him were the APC Vice Chairman, Lagos East Senatorial District, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, APC Chieftain, Chief Adenrele Olowu, Member, Seventh Assembly and former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Adebimpe Akinsola, APC Chieftain, Alhaji S. Amusa, APC council Chairmen, among other TMM leaders.