Ex-VC attacks NASU, says it is problematic on campuses

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

FORMER Chairman, Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof Adebiyi Daramola, came hard on Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) across the country.

Daramola described as a “big problem in our universities”.

“In fact, they are a clog in the wheel of progress”, he told newsmen.

The former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) said its member lock the gates of universities whenever they are aggrieved.

“They contribute the least but want the most in the university system. “I think the way out is to outsource their functions and also to make sure that they are not federated. Let each governing council in the universities deal with each union.

“They unleash the EFCC on Vice Chancellors for no just cause. Media trial then follows”.

The former VC lamented that for five years that he was in the saddle at FUTA, “no single special intervention fund was released to us in the institution while some universities had every year because of NASU”.

Daramola called on security agencies to probe and arrest the problem which, he said, hampers development in universities in the country.