Ex-speaker says Buhari will back South Easterner for Reps top post

 A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Amaechi Nwoha, has expressed his optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will give his backing to a Nigerian of Igbo extraction to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The president is a detribalized leader, who sees every part of the country as one people,” Nwoha told journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

He described Buhari as the father of modern Nigeria, who could not leave any section of the country behind in his administration of the nation, noting that the country’s unity and progress were top priorities for the president.

Nwoha said Buhari is a nationalist and man of integrity, whose love for Nigeria has been a compelling reason for his decision to run an inclusive government.

The former lawmaker restated the need to support a southeasterner as speaker of the House of Representatives, saying that this would be in tune with Buhari’s vision for a united Nigeria.

He also urged leaders of the APC to support a southeasterner for the position, noting that such action would make the party more popular in the South East.

According to him, it is time for Nigerians to show the South East a sense of belonging by supporting a credible lawmaker from the area for the House of Representatives top job.

recall that Buhari in his 2019 election victory speech, promised that his new administration would strengthen Nigeria’s unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group would feel left out.


