Ex-NVA President, Egbule to present book on entrepreneurship

A former Nigerian Vocational Association, NVA ,President, Prof. Patrick Egbule, a professor of Vocational and Agricultural Economics, will present a book titled  “Entrepreneurship, fundamentals and practices  under the astute chairmanship of Prof. A.E. Anigala, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Delta State University, Abraka, while the book review is Prof. Sunny Awhefeada.

Expected at the event is Prof. Pat. Utomi, while the host is the Vice Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Victor Peretomode. The event is slated to hold on June 8, at the University Faculty of Education, Dean’s Conference hall, Abraka, Delta State.

