Ex-militants demand sack of acting NDDC boss

By Dapo Akinrefon

REPENTANT Niger Delta militants under the aegis of Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative, yesterday, declared their lack of confidence in the ability of Prof Nelson Brambaifa to salvage Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in his capacity as acting managing director.

The former militants also vowed to lead a campaign against his confirmation as managing director, just as they called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him and replace him with someone who has the interest of the region at heart.

Leader of the group, Pastor Reuben Wilson, said in a statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State: “We are not happy with his style. He is not trying and we, the (ex-militants) leaders, have agreed on getting in touch with Mr. President and all security agencies on this matter.

“He has to go. Our position is that he is not fit to be managing director of NDDC because as managing director of NDDC, you are expected to be connected to the people and know what is going on so that you can tackle the problems.

“That office is our own office, it belongs to everyone in Niger Delta, we are expecting him to see everybody as one. It is wrong for the managing director to cause division in NDDC and in the region. It is for this same reason that the leadership of the Ijaw Youth Congress, IYC, recently passed a vote of no confidence on him. That is how bad it is.

“We have reviewed activities of NDDC since Brambaifa took over and we have concluded that if we allow things to continue like this, there will be crisis. We put our lives on the line some years back because we wanted a better deal for the Niger Delta.”