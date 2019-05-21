Ex-Enyimba FC coach, Unuanel sues club over alleged N3.4m debt

Former Coach of Enyimba International F.C., Samson Unuanel, on Tuesday, dragged the club before the National Industrial Court, Abuja over alleged unpaid N3.450 million, being the balance of his sign-on-fee

Unuanel, who is the current Coach of Osun United, is also seeking for an order of the court for payment of N100 million as general damages and another N10 million for cost of prosecuting the suit.

When the matter came up for mention before Justice Kiyersohot Damulak on Tuesday, the claimant’s counsel, Mr. Ayodele Justice informed the court that the defendant had been served with processes.

The defence counsel, Mr. Chidike Iheukwumere, in response, affirmed that they had been served and they had in turn served the claimant’s counsel with Memorandum of appearance and Statement of defense.

The judge said that the defendant, in the statement, raised an issue bordering on lack of jurisdiction of the court.

Damulak however objected to a point also raised by the defense demanding the transfer of the case to Owerri Division of the Industrial court.

The judge informed the court that he lacked the power to transfer a case assigned to him by the president of the court to another division.

He further said that he would address the issue of whether or not the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case at the right time.

He also adjourned the matter until June 6 for hearing.

The claimant, Unuanel, in his statement of facts, said he was employed as Chief coach by the defendant for a season contract panning through 2009/2010 football season.

He further averred that he was placed on sign-on-fee of N5.5 million and at the expiration of the contract in 2011, he was only paid the sum of N1.750 million and later, an additional installment of N300,000, totaling N2.050 million.

The coach said he approached the court to seek redress when the defendant failed to pay the remaining balance of N3.450 million.

Unuanel was a former Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Sunshine Stars’ Coach and Assistant Coach of Nigeria’s Women National team, Super Falcons.

The coach had filed a similar suit against Sunshine Stars of Ondo before the same court.(NAN)