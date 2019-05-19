Every strategic information in governance must be beneficial to govt —Ukah

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—Delta State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Patrick Ukah, has stressed the need for information to be made available to the right audience in the right format and at the right time, as an integral part of good governance in constitutional democracy.

Ukah, who was a guest speaker at the 2019 strategic political communication workshop for information, media and communication persons in government of Delta State; organised by the office of the EA Communications to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, emphasised that the primary role of political communication is to bridge the gap between the leaders and the led; propagate government policies and programmes as well as achievements to the citizens,while adhering strictly to professional ethics.

According to the Information Commissioner , every strategic communication in governance must be beneficial to government in the sense that it would produce positive outcomes, meet set objectives identify trends, strength, save money and plan for the future, among others.

He expressed optimism that there were bright prospects for effective government information systems and collaboration among communication and media persons to build a stronger Delta, owing to the enduring structures put in place by the government of governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also speaking at the workshop, Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, Mr Charles Aniagwu told participants that the primary assignment for all government media, information and communication persons is to make friends for the governor and government.