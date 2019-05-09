Breaking News
Translate

Europa League: Chelsea vs Eintracht (Line-Ups)

On 7:23 pmIn News, Sportsby Comments

CHELSEA

Arizabalaga (GK)
Azpilicueta
Christensen
David Luiz
Emerson
Loftus-Cheek
Kovacic
Jorginho
Willian
Giroud
Hazard

 

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Trapp (GK)
Falette
Rebic
Jovic
Kostic
Gacinovic
Hinteregger
Rode
Abraham
Hasebe
Da Costa


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.