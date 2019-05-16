ESUT returns to its original multi-campus structure

The Enugu State Executive Council has voted to return the Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) to its original multi-campus structure as established by the Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo administration in 1980.

Accordingly, three schools originally proposed for Enugu North Senatorial Zone – faculties of Medical Sciences, Agriculture, and Social Sciences – will be returned to the Zone, while the ESUT Faculty of Education will relocate to Enugu West, to be domiciled at the new University of Education, Ihe in Awgu Local Government.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who chaired the meeting, noted that although the site for Enugu North campus of ESUT is yet to be determined, the Faculty of Medical Sciences will take advantage of the 400-bed specialist hospital currently under constructed at Igboano to serve as teaching facility for medical students.

Council noted that relocating the school of medical sciences will rapidly decongest and take the pressure off the Enugu Park Lane Hospital which has been struggling for expansion space since its conversion to a Teaching Hospital.

The sum of N1.5billion was approved in the 2019 State Budget for construction of key facilities at Igboano Specialist Hospital/ESUT Teaching Hospital, including construction of access road, external works (fencing and landscaping), as well as the provision of water and electricity.

Council however voted to increase the budget to N2billion, following the decision on multi-campus structure for ESUT and additional facilities.

For Enugu West Zone, in addition to the ultramodern administrative building which is already under construction at the University site in Ihe, Council also voted to construct an access road to the University.

The Council’s decisions followed a proposal to restructure the Enugu State University so that various specialist learning centres can be established for each Senatorial Zone – Science, Engineering & Technology at Agbani (East), Education at Ihe (West), and Medical Sciences at Igboano (North).

These specialist centres will not only bring tertiary education closer to the grassroots but will facilitate rapid socio-economic development of all zones in Enugu State.