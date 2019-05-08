Esama of Benin throws weight behind Obaseki’s performance

By Gabriel Enogholase

The Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his performance since his assumption of office.

He added that this has endeared him to the people of the state.

Chief Igbinedion, while throwing his weight behind the governor’s development strides, urged him to remain focused.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, yesterday, in Benin City, he noted that he was in his office to invite him to the 20th-anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University, Okada.

He said: “Don’t listen to side talks. We will join hands with you to defeat the politics of stomach infrastructure in the state. We see your performance. Remain focused and be silent. Just work, as the people will fight for you when the time comes.

“I am here to inform you that my university is 20 years old and I am inviting you to celebrate with us on Friday as we are the first private university in Nigeria. 63 persons collected the form to establish a private university, but just nine of us filled and submitted the form. It took me nine years to fight and establish the university.”

Governor Obaseki commended Chief Igbinedion on his contribution to the development of the state, especially in the area of education, media, agriculture, among others.

He said: “You set up the most successful secondary school in the country. I am not surprised at the success made so far by your university.

“You are a man of ideas, and ideas rule the world. We are proud of you; hate or love you, you are an enigma and an inspiration to our generation.”

Obaseki said Edo can pride itself as one of the states with the most privately-owned universities, noting “my administration is focusing on education, as we strengthen basic education as the foundation for the development of our children.”