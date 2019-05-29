ENUGU: Tackling insecurity, providing infrastructure top agenda

By Dennis Agbo

The first two administrations in Enugu State since 1999 were ran by Dr Chimaroke Nnamani and Mr. Sullivan Chime who had different styles of governance. Whereas the Nnamani administration performed more of human capital development with infrastructural provision, the Chime administration is being hailed today for its high performance in capital projects.

The serving Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in the past four years combined both human resources and infrastructural development. However, going by the benchmark of governance in our clime, where infrastructural development is regarded more highly than human empowerment, the Ugwuanyi administration is being expected in the next four years to step up its capital projects execution.

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Callistus Onaga, in an interview on his expectations from the Ugwuanyi administration in the next four years, said he would prefer the administration concentrated on improving on educational infrastructure and curbing the escalating insecurity situation in the state.