Entertainers endorse football campaign against drug abuse  

As part of a conscious effort to curb the drug abuse menace among young people in the society, Creative Executive and Social Activist, Stephen Chibuzor, popularly known as Igwe Paparazzi, held the 4th edition of ‘Powerball Football Tournament’, an annual event aimed at discouraging drug abuse among young people in the society.

Speaking to E-Daily on the essence of the event, the convener, Stephen Chibuzor, said; “Powerball Football Tournament is an annual inter-university five-aside-football tournament that sees different universities and celebrity teams compete in a friendly atmosphere to create awareness for the prevention of drug abuse on Nigerian campuses.

“Drug abuse among young people has become a problem that needs to be paid attention to immediately. A group of Nigerian entertainers decided to come together to create much-needed awareness against drug abuse on campuses, using football as a tool.”

Entertainers including popular comedian, Akpororo, Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba, musician, Sexy Steel, Joe Boy, DJ Voyst, Junior Boy, Ossy Achievas, Bello Kreb, Josh 2Funny, Instagram comic sensation, Oluwadollarz, were all on ground to play at the 2019 edition of the tournament which held at the Astro Turf Pitch, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, alongside students from The University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State University, Ojo, Federal College of Education, Akoka and Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

