Enter into your season of joy

By Funmi Komolafe

A week ago, some churches indeed some countries marked Mothers’ Day’. It was a time to appreciate mothers. People sent messages to friends and relations to remind us all that it was Mothers Day but it wasn’t everyone that could celebrate that day for various reasons although it is a fact that everyone has a mother.

Some simply ignored the event, because they simply thought, “what reason do I have to celebrate if after being married for close to a decade, there is no biological child in the home’?

This is indeed is a reason for anyone in this position not to be enthusiastic.

However, for those in Christ even if you do not have a biological child now, you still have cause to mark mothers’ day in your own way.

Why? It is simply because God has commanded us to go into the world and multiply.

After God created Man in his own image, the Lord commanded in Genesis 1 vs. 28 “ …. Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it : and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”.

God didn’t just give a command, He had deposited in every human being all that is needed to procreate. In the same manner that he did to all birds, animals and all living things that He created.

However, childbearing isn’t the only issue that brings joy.

For someone who needs a job after several years of graduation and a job that he has longed for comes his/ her way that would be a season of joy.

For another person who is old enough to get married and has remained unmarried for years, the day of her wedding would be her day of joy.

Yet for someone else, that the doctor suspects have cancer and suddenly, the doctor says, we find no more trace of cancer cells in you, that moment becomes the patient’s moment of joy.

The point here is that whatever may be the challenge that confronts us, we can overcome.

Let’s take a cue from the word of the Lord as recorded, Nehemiah 8 vs. 10 “ Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our LORD: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength”.

The key words for us are “the joy of the LORD is your strength”.

Once you have that inner strength which is usually boosted by unwavering faith in God, brethren, you will surely overcome.

No wonder the Psalmist tells us in Psalm 30 vs. 5 “ For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”. For us in the article, our focus is not the day or hours of weeping but joy that cometh soon.

I’ll share with you a testimony that was shared by a couple in Laughter Foundation Cathedral last Sunday.

It was the story of a couple who had been married since 1995; precisely, 24 years without a child. Like many couples, they went from one physician to the other but there was nothing to show for the time and a lot of money was spent.

According to the wife, she had gone through IVF five times, all of which failed.

I am sharing this testimony for women waiting on the Lord to learn something.

She told the congregation that though she was worried about the doctor’s verdict that she and her husband were not capable of making babies, she was determined to have her biological child. According to her, she decided to take her case to the Doctor of doctors, the greatest physician; Jesus.

To connect with Jesus she became a serious Christian. Then suddenly, the Lord visited and she didn’t even know that God had made possible what seemed impossible for about 24 years. Her friend, an experienced nurse that she told that the strange feelings in her body, told her that she was experiencing symptoms of ‘ menopause’.

The Spirit of God led her and she consulted another friend, who told her it could be pregnancy. Like Sarah, she doubted but the lady insisted that she should buy a pregnancy kit and have the test done herself.

Lo and behold, it proved positive. According to her she was dumbfounded. The next stage was to go to the hospital where it was confirmed she was pregnant.

With intense prayers, she carried the pregnancy to safe delivery. While she was confident, the medical practitioners were worried because of her age and the long waiting period.

Finally, she put to bed, a set of twins, a boy and a girl. The yoke of 24 years barrenness was finally broken. What science could not do, the Almighty God, the greatest physician did and a set of twins were born to a couple that everyone had called barren became parents. Their season of Joy arrived.

By the grace of the Almighty God, in every condition that your personal efforts have failed, the Lord Jesus will step in to give you success that will surprise you.

Or is it the case of the lady who was summoned to her head office in Abuja and was given a sack letter. For seven months, she became the cleaner, the cook and what have you in the house. For someone, who had been in an executive position, it seemed her world had collapsed but she kept praying and crying unto God. Brethren, it is only those who cry unto God that have their weeping turned to joy. Those who seek the intervention of God with intense prayers and worship are the ones that God arises for.

Then after seven months of a great loss, God arose for her. She got two job offers. One an international organization that means she had to go and work in Europe.

Brethren, you must believe that this is your season of joy and work towards it.

How? No matter how busy you are, create time to worship God in a good church.

Allocate time for prayers. A fighting Christian cannot afford not to pray. Without prayer, the challenge could remain forever. It is only a prayer warrior that sings victory songs.

The journey of life is not an easy one. There are several hurdles on the way. Some of the hurdles placed by human beings who are linked with the forces of darkness.

No wonder the Holy Bible tells us in Ephesians 6 vs. 12 & 13“ For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Whereof take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye many be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand”.

In the name that is above all names, you will stand on your feet and crush all challenges holding you down in the name of Jesus.

Be ready to fight to enter into your season of joy.

Those who have not fought wars are never called Conquerors.

Be determined to possess your possession.

I see you celebrate soon in Jesus name.