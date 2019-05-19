England beat Pakistan in 5th ODI, win series 4-0

England beat Pakistan by 54 runs to win the fifth one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory saw England complete a 4-0 series win — the first match was washed out — in their last fixture before the tournament hosts and favourites name their final World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 352, collapsed to six for three thanks to Chris Woakes, who finished with five for 54.

Babar Azam (80) and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (97) ket England at bay before they were both run-out.

England’s score was built on a stand of 117 between Test skipper Joe Root (84) and one-day captain Eoin Morgan (76).

Brief scores

England 351-9, 50 overs (J Root 84, E Morgan 76; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-82, Imad Wasim 3-53)

Pakistan 297, 46.5 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 97, Babar Azam 80; C Woakes 5-54)

Result: England won by 54 runs

Series: England win five-match series 4-0