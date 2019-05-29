Emir Sanusi absent as Ganduje takes oath of office

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano – Despite the protocol arrangement, the seat of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II was empty at the swearing-in ceremony for a second term in office, of the Kano state Governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

This might not be unconnected with the recent feud between the Emir and governor Ganduje who created four new Emirates out of the Kano Emirate and is charging the Emir of alleged partisanship and embezzlement of the Emirate’s funds.

The event which took place on Wednesday witnessed the presence of a mammoth crowd of supporters amidst very tight security.

However, the event was witnessed by the Emirs of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

The oath of allegiance and the oath of office were administered to the Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his deputy Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna by the Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Nuraddeen Sagir Umar.

In his maiden address at the event, governor Ganduje promised to make education free and compulsory at the basic and post-basic levels and free at all levels for the disabled persons.

He also promised to fight the menace of drug abuse in the state by establishing an agency to fight it.

On the health sector, he promised to establish the largest cancer treatment center in Nigeria to battle the rate of cancer deaths especially among women.

He promised to run a people oriented and open government irrespective of political alliance and creation of laws in the state to that effect.

Speaking about the creation of four additional Emirates in the state, governor Ganduje stated that it is part of plan to expand development through the creation of more big metropolitan cities in the state.

He thanked the people of the state for the confidence they repose in him by electing him for the second term.