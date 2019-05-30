Eminent Nigerians eulogise Ofobrukweta at book launch

By Elizabeth Uwandu

IT was celebration of excellence, hard work and creative ingenuity of a woman who has touched many lives as eminent Nigerians, colleagues, friends and literary lovers lauded Dr(Mrs) Dora Ofobrukweta, a sociologist, retired Controller of Prisons (CP) and presently a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka on the success of her new book.

The event which was well attended especially by the eggheads in the Nigerian Prisons Services was the public presentation of a book, Borstal and the Treatment of Young Offenders, a book that informs the society and public about Borstal institution that caters for young offenders who have committed one form of crime or the other, where they can be rehabilitated, reformed and reintegrated into the society.

Speaking in his capacity as the chairman of the occasion,Mr Joshua Ogbimi who commended the author for the good work stated that “the book could not have come at a better time than now when there are series of violent crimes by young people in the society. The contents of the book will help the government and all on how to handle the youths. I pray the book will find its way to the right quarters where decisions will taken to make good policies that will change the society.”

On his part, the Assistant Controller General(ACG) of NPS, Chuks Chiabua who described Ofobrukweta as an officer of repute, academician and a woman he respects a lot revealed that he is not surprised that Ofobrukweta is presenting a book as she stands out among her equals said “I worked with Ofobrukweta and we rubbed minds then based on what was called cross pollination of ideas. The impact of Ofobrukweta’s book on the NPS would be very positive “.The NPS boss assured that Ofobrukweta has already taken a good step by preaching the gospel against delinquent children in the society through her book adding that :”We are going to buy her book and distribute it to training institutions of the NPS”.

Speaking about the book, the author who is currently impacting knowledge to students at UNILAG said “the book is meant for the society and public to know that we have an institution that caters for young offenders who have committed one form of crime or the other, where they can be rehabilitated, reformed and reintegrated into the society.”

“The main objective of the book is for people to actually know some of the challenges the young people face or why they are involved in some of the offences they are into.

“The book discusses various aspect of offences, how a child is brought into the world, when a child is brought into the world it must go through the socialisation which is the family and when the family breaks down, it becomes a problem and the child becomes delinquent. And when that happens, we have an institution that caters for them, where they can be kept reformed, rehabilitated and reintegrated to become normal child again”.

She urged parents that have problem with their children to bring them to the place. Even as she advised parents to take time to actually understand their children, know the type of friends they keep, the programmes they watch and monitor them closely

In his comments, chief host and Controller of Prisons, Lagos State Command, Mr. Noel Ailewon said the author is a mentor who retired from the service about two years ago. “I worked with her where she headed many departments before becoming the principal of Borstal Training Institution, Kaduna. She is hard working, diligent, passion and had zeal for the job. She reads a lot and is always very busy to impact knowledge on the people and it was as a result of that, that we are celebrating her today.” The book to him addressed pertinent questions about the Borstal institution.

In his remarks, the co-presenters, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo posited that he is leaving the ceremony with a lot called for the establishment of more Borstal Institutions :”The three borstal institutions we have in Nigeria is not enough and I can see why Nigerian youths and adults have become delinquent. We are going to lobby the state’s house of assemblies so as to pass into law that there should be a borstal institution in all the 36 states”.

Also speaking at the event, the Guest of Honour, Prof.Omololu Soyombo of the department of Sociology, University of Lagos(UNILAG),maintained that Ofobrukweta,s book is an important contribution to the issue of young offenders saying that:”We should not allow people to go with their tremendous wealth of experience that we have acquired over the time.

“I think Ofobrukweta has given a very good example to many of us here who are professionals and practitioners in various fields. I want to commend and appreciate Ofobrukweta for her book.”