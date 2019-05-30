Emeka Ikedi congratulates Imo gov elect Emeka Ihedioha, deputy Gerald Irona

By Chris Onuoha

As many goodwill and congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Imo State elected governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Hon. Emeka Ikedi in his warmest wishes has said that Ihedioha’s victory has shown an empirical affirmation of political wit and astuteness.

Speaking at the heels of his swearing in on Wednesday May 29 Ikedi stated; “It is with great joy that I congratulate you. I am particularly thankful to God for sparing our lives to witness the occasion of your swearing-in. I also congratulate you on your remarkable victory at the poll in the gubernatorial election conducted in our dear heartland State. The victory is an empirical affirmation of your political wit and astuteness,” Ikedi said.

While extolling Ihedioha’s political virtues, he added; “There’s no doubt you are a very intelligent politician who many youths look up to for political mentorship. You are a classical example of a well-grassrooted politician. The wealth of experience you promised to bring into governance in IMO state was one of the reasons I opted to support you in the recent election in our dear state.

I carefully appraised your manifestoes and campaign speeches as uploaded on your campaign website, your in-depth knowledge of the length and breadth of the State and the challenges that confront us as a people was quite enticing, you demonstrated a full understanding of the political polity of the State. I was convinced deep within me that your option is the best available when compared to the out going government lead by His Excellency Chief Rochas Okorocha.

I wholeheartedly joined your campaign team in my little capacity and today we are celebrating together, before I forget, let me congratulate my incoming House of Assembly Member Hon. Uchechukwu Ogbuagu and my political mentor, the big political heavy weight in Mbaike Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ( Aha eji eje mba 1 of Igbo land) for his mentorship and political strategy that leads to our victory today .

His Excellency Sir, permit me to congratulate the constituents of Mbaike who made the right choice to ensure the voted for you massively, the three straight winning of our party in Mbaike is a sign that Mbaike loves PDP and PDP is for Mbaike.

We are proud of you and wish you the best for the success of your staying as the Executive Governor of Imo.