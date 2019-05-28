Election tribunal reads riot act to journalists, litigants

By Emma Una

CALABAR—JUSTICE Josiah Majebi, Chairman of the 2019 Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Cross River State, yesterday, warned journalists and litigants against distortion of information on the actions and decisions of the Tribunal.

Speaking at the inaugural sitting of the tribunal in Calabar, Justice Majebi said the tribunal would be strict and fair to all concerned and called on litigants and their counsel to adhere strictly to the code of conduct guiding the operations of the tribunal.

He said: “We will carry out this assignment to the best of our ability and to preserve our integrity and we call on members of the press and litigants to be conscious of what information they disseminate because if they spread the wrong information, I will cry to my God who is the ultimate judge.”

He said since judges cannot speak out and address press conferences because of the positions they occupy, they can call on God to avenge on their behalf.

He said the judiciary was on trial, stating that the panel has 180 days from the time of filing the cases and called on the lawyers to conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure speedy trail of the cases listed.

Mr Joseph Abang, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, in his address, said elections in Nigeria have become exercise full of acrimony and often end in litigation but that does not mean the choice of the people should be thwarted or subverted.

