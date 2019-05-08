El Rufai did not insult Tinubu… – Kaduna APC

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has risen in defence of the governor of the state,Nasir El Rufai over his statement in Lagos on how to retire godfathers.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the party’s observed Assistant Publicity Secretary, Salisu Tanko Wusono said what the governor did was to call on registered voters to come out and vote during elections.

He said “While many meanings have been read into what the Kaduna State Governor meant, it is imperative for us in the Kaduna State Chapter of the APC to set the records straight, more so that the Lagos State Chapter of the APC has also reacted albeit negatively.

“The Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress wish to identify with the Kaduna State Governor and support his opinion on why every Nigerians should ensure massive participation in electoral process, because it is worrisome to see a situation where only One Million Voters would turn out to vote out of acclaimed Six –Million registered voters.

“Therefore, we are of the opinion that what the Kaduna State Governor said was just a clarion advice that all hands should be on deck to ensure that every registered voters in Nigeria are encouraged to come out to vote on election days.

“Having found out from our interactions with many stakeholders, we discovered that Malam Nasir Ahmad El-rufa’i did not insult Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or anybody for that matter at the occasion rather the Kaduna state Governor was only encouraging all registered voters to vote at every election so as to downplay the role of godfatherism in Nigeria politics just as it were in the recently concluded general elections where many political godfathers were sent out of business by Malam Nasir Ahmed El- rufa’I and All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna State Chapter” he said.