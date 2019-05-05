Ekiti APC divided over Ex-Gov Oni’s suspension

…As Elders reject party’s position

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Mixed feelings have greeted the suspension of a former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Party, Mr Segun Oni , as some leaders of the party, yesterday, dissociated themselves from the suspension, saying it was an act of disrespect.

A statement by the leaders of the party in the two wards in Ifaki Ekiti , in Ido/Osi local government area, not only condemned the suspension, they also described it as shameful and illegal, having allegedly violated the procedure of the party.

According to them, the ward executives’ decision to suspend Oni did not receive the blessing of the generality of Ifaki wards’ APC leaders.

Those who signed the statement from the two wards rejecting the party’s position are Michael Durodola, Tayo Okanlawon, Ebenezer Ogunlana and Sola Ilori.

For allegedly involved in action tagged as anti-party activities, the APC executives in Ifaki Ward II had, on 1st May, 2019, slammed Oni with indefinite suspension from the party.

The letter conveying Oni’s suspension was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Ifaki ward II, Shina Akinloye and Ogunyemi Taiwo , respectively and 24 other executive members.

Apart from being a former governor, Oni also served as the Deputy National Chairman(South) of the party under the tenure of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.