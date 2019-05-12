Ejoor motivated me to join the Army — Okpe monarch

THE Orodje Okpe Kingdom, Delta State, HRM Felix Mujakporuo Orhue 1, has said that the late former Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. David Ejoor (Retd.) motivated him to join the Nigerian Army.

Speaking when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai visited his palace at Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of the state, the monarch, a retired Major General in the Nigerian Army, said Ejoor was his mentor.

The traditional ruler said: “He (Ejoor) was the Chairman of our selection Board at the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA. He selected me and he trained me.

“The army has done great things for me. Those pieces of training have helped me and molded me to succeed today. The army trains you to be a better citizen. We are not politicians.”

Earlier, Buratai has told the Okpe monarch, HRM Orhue 1, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom that he decided to make this private visit because he was “one of us” who has served this country meritoriously in different capacities.

He thanked the monarch for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, expressing appreciation to the Okpe Kingdom and Urhobo nation, who he said has produced very senior army officers and have been good ambassadors of Urhobo nation and Delta State at large.