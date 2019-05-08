EFCC to Saraki: Don’t be afraid if you have nothing to hide, we are doing our job

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has in riposte pontificated that the commission has the constitutional right to investigate whomever it wants, noting that the President of the eight senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, should calm down if he has nothing to hide.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, EFCC demised the notion that the commission wants to witch-hunt Saraki intentionally.

Recall that Saraki had in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said that EFCC’s fight against him is a mere witch-hunt exercise, aimed at settling scores, laced with malicious and partisan motives. He advised the commission to desist from further ‘label to damage’ plots against him.

In view of Saraki’s statement, EFCC averred, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has taken note of the reactions of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki to the Commission’s inquiries regarding his earnings as Kwara State governor as well as on the quality of his financial stewardship in the Senate.

“While it is his prerogative to ventilate his views on the matter as he deems fit, the Commission takes great exception at the desperate attempt to cast a slur on its investigative activities by portraying Saraki as a victim of persecution.

“Furthermore, the Agency finds the attempt by the Senate President to tie our inquest to his International Human Rights Commission, IHRC appointment and his approaching life out of power as misleading, knowing too well that the background to our current inquiries reaches several years back.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC is obligated by law to enthrone probity and accountability in the governance space and has supremely pursued this duty without ill-will or malice against anyone.

“It is in the interest of the public, and for Saraki’s personal good, that he is not only above board, but be seen at all times to be so.

“Indeed, all the instances in which the EFCC have had cause to sleuth into his financial activities either as a former governor or President of the Senate were driven by overarching public interest and due process of the law.

“Against the background of the posse of indicting petitions and other evidence available to the EFCC, even Saraki will agree with the Commission that putting him through a legitimate forensic inquiry is the legitimate route to establish his integrity as a public servant.

“The distinguished Senate President has no need to fret so long as he has no skeletons in his cupboard.

“The Commission has a sacred mandate to rid the country of corruption and corrupt elements and restates its unflinching resolve to achieve these, no matter whose ox is gored.”