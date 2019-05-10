EFCC recovers N100 million, convicts 16 in Abuja within 6 months

By Soni Daniel

Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, says it secured 16 convictions recovered N100 million within the last six months in Abuja zone of the agency.

The recovery and conviction spanned November 2018 and April 2019.

According to Umar Hadejia, Head of the EFCC Abuja Zonal Office, the achievement comes a few months after the anti-graft agency formally designated the Wuse II Office of the EFCC, as the Abuja Zonal Office, following the commissioning and movement of the Headquarters of the EFCC to its new Head Office Complex at Jabi, Abuja.

Hadejia who made the disclosure on Friday, May 10, 2019 stated that the Zone recovered a total cash of N92,800,078 , $42,543 and €1,000 during the period under review.

He added that within the period, the Zone recovered the following items: Mercedes Benz C300, Mercedes Benz C240, Lexus salon car, 3 HP Pavilion Laptops, Dell Laptop, 3 Apple MAC Book Laptops, 9 iphone X smart phones, 7 Android phones, Apple ear pods, iwatches, Refrigerators, Televisions, generators, expensive wrist watches and jewelleries worth millions of Naira.

He said: “The Zone has continued to speed up efforts to ensure that fraudsters are made to face the wrath of the law and in situations were funds are recovered, victims are refunded and where the court deems fit, funds are returned back to the federal government coffers.

“We hereby urge citizens in Nigeria and the Diaspora to ensure they report any suspected economic or financial crime to the Commission for immediate investigation and prosecution.”