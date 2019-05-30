EFCC denies arrest of Okorocha, says he has no invitation from agency

By Dennis Agbo

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that it did not arrest the immediate past Governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The agency even said that Okorocha has no invitation from them so far and urged people to disregard the rumour making that rounds in the social media that it arrested the former governor on Thursday.

EFCC Spokesman for South East regional office in Enugu, Mr. Chris Oluka who spoke with Vanguard on the development said that whenever he is invited people will be intimated.

He, however, noted that the commission has been having issues with Okorocha but said that the former governor has neither been invited for questioning nor arrested.

“It (the arrest) is not true. There is nothing like that. We have even called our headquarters in Abuja and asked them if they came to arrest here without letting us know and they said they did not.

“You know we’ve been having issues with him but when we formally invite him, people will know, but for now nobody has arrested anybody,” Oluka said.

