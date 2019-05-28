EFCC arrests Zamfara SSG’s brother with N60m cash

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arrested a man with N60 million cash stashed in four bags popularly known as ‘Ghana-Must-Go.

The anti-graft agency in a statement by its acting Spokesman, Tiny Orilade, said the cash was made up of one thousand Naira notes arranged in N15 million in each of the bags.

The agency said money might have been diverted for money laundering activities and would charge the suspect believed to be brother to the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, to court.

The statement said: “The suspect Murtala Muhammad who is alleged to be a brother to Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, was arrested at No.145 Igala Hausing Estate, Off Byepass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State, by the operatives of the Commission.

“Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include: one Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep with registration number DKA 67 PX Kaduna loaded with 4 bags of Ghana Must go containing One Thousand Naira Note of Fifteen Million Naira each, totaling to Sixty Million Naira; One single barrel gun; One locally made Revolve Pistol, 25 rounds of cartridges and 12 rounds of 12.9mm live ammunitions.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” it said.

